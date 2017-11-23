Get an Xbox One S 500Gb Console with Minecraft, Minecraft Story Mode and 3 Months Xbox Live Gold for £169.99!

Black Friday gaming deals are go and here's a Minecraft double to start you off! You can get a 500GB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the separate Story Mode adventure, and 3 months Xbox Live.
Xbox One S 500Gb Console Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle + 3 Months Xbox Live Gold: It's a great deal if you love Minecraft - get the main game, and Story Mode with the console for just $179.99. There's the option to add an extra controller and another 12 months Live. The basic bundle's just £179.99 from Very.
That's just the basic deal as well, as you can add in an extra controller, another 12 month Live, or both. Obviously you'll pay more if you do, but it's still a lot stuff whatever bundle you settle on.
If you're after more Xbox One Black Friday deals then that link's go you covered with a range of consoles, bundles and accessories to expand your gaming life. And we've got even more Black Friday deals here.