Get 50% off Bethesda's Wolfenstein 2 and The Evil Within 2 at Green Man Gaming

If you've been sleeping on Bethesda's latest games, now is the time to wake up, because the excellent The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus are both half price over at Green Man Gaming right now. It's also a great time to snap up space sandbox Prey, so you can spend the holidays pretending to be a roll of toilet paper.

If you need more convincing on Wolfenstein 2, a game where you get to ride giant, fire-breathing robots - seriously, what more do you want - then you can check out a free demo first, courtesy of Bethesda's holiday spirit.

