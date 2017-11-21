Fuel your Black Friday binge with this Fast and Furious 8-movie boxset for £25

If you’re lacking your fill of submarines chasing cars this Black Friday, then this complete Fast and Furious Blu-Ray boxset is for you. Yup, all 8 movies for £25! Start your engines… here are the details:

With Fast 8 costing £13 on its own, you’re essentially getting the other 7 movies for £12. Perfect for those long winter nights when you’re just aching to watch a car crash through a multi-storey building’s window.

What are you waiting for? Put the pedal to the metal and grab hold of this wheelie good deal while stocks last. For more movie and TV offers - and that 4K TV you’ve been eyeing up - check out our best Black Friday entertainment deals.