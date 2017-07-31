First FIFA 18 Ultimate Team ratings revealed – and it's a 90 for Thierry Henry

FIFA 18 marks the first year that legends are coming to Ultimate Team across all formats – and to celebrate the news, EA has released ratings for three of these newly branded 'icons'.

French goal machine Thierry Henry, Russian keeper Lev Yashin and Argentine wizard-cum-handball-king Diego Maradona are the terrific trio in question, with instant debate set to be triggered by the fact that Maradona's overall (95) is five whole points higher than Henry's (90).

Dazzling Diego scores 88 for Pace, 91 for Shooting, 90 for Passing, 95 for Dribbling, 75 for Physicality, and – no surprise here – 42 for Defending.

Henry – also not exactly famed for his backtracking abilities – also gets a low Defending rating, of 51. Not that you're likely to care with attributes of 90 Pace, 88 Shooting, 87 Dribbling, 85 Passing, 77 Physicality.

Soviet super-stopper Yashin may be the least famous of the three, but that's likely to change once he's thrown into weekend league games between the FIFA elite. He scores a 91 overall, broken down as 93 Diving, 85 Handling, 73 Kicking, 93 Reflexes, 62 Speed, and 92 Position.

Further announcements pertaining to FUT 18 are expected tomorrow (1 August) – check back here then for all the new details.

FIFA 18 is out on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Switch on 29 September. For everything we know so far, check out GR+s FAQ on The Journey 2, Ultimate Team, fixed penalties, and more.