Finn wakes up in this new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage, and you can probably guess what his first question is...

We’re less than a month away from the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Disney is gearing up for the big day with a slew of new TV spots. They're only 30 seconds long, but each shows off snippets of new footage that can’t be found in the main trailers, so are worth a watch if you’re hungry for as much Star Wars as you can get over the next few weeks.

The latest spot, Heroes, focuses on John Boyega’s Finn, who starts the movie still in his lightsaber-induced coma from The Force Awakens. Luckily, this teaser shows him waking up in good health, presumably at Resistance HQ, as we see him talking to Poe before he’s even had a chance to get out of his sci-fi hospital gown.

“You must have a thousand questions,” says Poe to his former rescuer and full-time chum. Nope, he just has one: “Where’s Rey?”

Speaking of which, the spot also briefly cuts to more footage of Rey and Luke on Ahch-To, a few more action shots from some of the movie’s big space battles, and another look at Finn’s fight against Captain Phasma herself. We hear the ex-Stormtrooper explaining that the Resistance has finally given him something to fight for, but will he end up reunited with Rey by the time the credits roll?

That’s a question we still don’t have the answer to, and you’ll have to watch the movie for yourself to find out, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 14 in the UK, and December 15 in the US.

Do you think Finn and Rey are made for each other? Or are you still hoping for the Poe and Finn romance everybody's been asking for since The Force Awakens?

