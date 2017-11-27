You've only got a few hours to make Exploding Kittens your best party game for just $15 - go, go!

If you're searching for an easy but fun new party game to play at your next house party / dorm hangout / wine tasting (hey, I dunno what you do with your time) don't overlook Exploding Kittens. For $15 from Amazon, you can summon unicorn enchiladas, unleash farting bats, or play the tuba with your butt. Yes, it's weird.

Better hurry if you want it though; this deal is only live until 3am Eastern / 12am Pacific / 8am GMT.

Exploding Kittens $15 (was $20): Fight off other players with whips made from back hair. Stick yourself into a mountain goat's rectum to see the future. All in a bid to stop kittens from exploding - or to make them explode. You know, whichever you feel like.

Fun bit of trivia: this was the most-backed project in Kickstarter history and all cards feature illustrations by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal - you know, that webcomic with crudely drawn humans featuring insightful commentary about life, and may or may not feature excessive amounts of diarrhea? Yeah, that one.

