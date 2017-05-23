Everyone can't stop shipping over these new Poe and Finn Star Wars 8 images

In case you haven't noticed, Vanity Fair magazine has released a sneak peek at its new Star Wars-themed issue, and the covers are pretty fantastic:

Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi https://t.co/jLLif1n8L4 pic.twitter.com/41Yb5GVMESMay 23, 2017

Not only do they give us a closer look at the Star Wars characters we know and love, plus new faces from The Last Jedi, but HAVE YOU SEEN WHERE POE'S ARM IS?!? Look at it! It's all leaning on Finn in a casual, 'Have you met my boyfriend?' way. This absolutely confirms their romance, correct?

Well, as far as these fans (and Tumblr) are concerned, yes it does...

Big day for Tumblr: pic.twitter.com/KpGZ8UJAbaMay 23, 2017

a new star wars pic appears with Poe leaning on Finn. Tumblr: it is canon!May 23, 2017

This is pretty exciting!!! 1. Finn & Poe = 😁😁😁😁2. Leia = 😢😢😢😢😢#StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/yBwydn9aBMMay 23, 2017

Finn obviously just threw on his beau's clothes this morning rather then head all the way home and get changed:

IT REALLY LITERALLY IS POE'S ENTIRE OUTFIT FROM THE FORCE AWAKENS, BELT AND ALL?????? FUCK pic.twitter.com/EZhIKoTpRKMay 23, 2017

Poe and Finn are officially a couple.

now THIS is the headline i was waiting for https://t.co/CJeJ6bw27kMay 23, 2017

@VanityFair @starwars @lovegwendoline @JohnBoyega @carrieffisher okay but omg wow look at Finn and Poe they're so marriedMay 23, 2017

Some people feel so strongly about it, they're making threats...

Poe and Finn better date in the last Star Wars or I'm done.May 23, 2017

It's so obvious in fact, that people feel awkward for Kelly Marie Tran's Rose...

@VanityFair @fangirlcantina @starwars @lovegwendoline @JohnBoyega @carrieffisher Who is Finn & Poe's third wheel?May 23, 2017

Now all we need do is wait for Star Wars 8 to hit cinemas and then watch their relationship blossom.

