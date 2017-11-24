Elgato Game Capture HD60 S is only $120 on Amazon. Grab your game footage for less this Black Friday

Want to capture and / or stream your game footage, but thought it would be too complicated or overly expensive? This Black Friday game deal from Amazon has got you covered. The Elgato HD60 is perfect for capturing console game footage at a delightful 1080p and has loads of features built in to help you set up high quality streaming too. It's worth noting that it's compatible with PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Right now it's on Amazon.com for $120, which is a saving of 21% off the regular price. That's a sweet deal, and the Elgato is a perfect piece of starter kit for anyone looking to share their passion for gaming with the wider world. It's definitely one of the better capture cards thanks to its ability to operate in 1080p, at 60 fps. This price makes it super affordable too.

There are loads of bargains to be had this Black Friday and you can expect some sweet Cyber Monday deals next week too. You'll struggle to find a capture card of this quality much cheaper, to be honest. If you're looking for console specific deals and bundles, check out all our Black Friday hubs below.

