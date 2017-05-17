E3 2017 schedule: Here's when the Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, EA, Bethesda, and PC events begin

E3 2017 is less than a month away, do you have your schedule penciled in? The four-day gauntlet of press conferences should have plenty new to show, and we've put together the dates and times for all the big ones in one easy-to-track place. If bookmarking is still a thing for you, you might want to do that on this page. Just saying.

Scheduled

Saturday, June 10

EA: 12 pm PDT / 8 pm BST on Saturday, June 10

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft: 2 pm PDT / 10 pm BST on Sunday, June 11

Bethesda: Sunday, June 11 / Monday, June 12. The time isn't official yet but last year it was 7 pm PDT / 3 am BST

Monday, June 12

PC Gaming Show: 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST on Monday, June 12

Ubisoft: 1 pm PDT / 9 pm BST on Monday, June 12

Sony: 6 pm PDT / 2 am BST on Monday, June 12 / Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13

Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017: 9 am PDT / 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 13

Can't stand the wait until E3 proper? Check out our list of E3 2017 rumors and leaks for a preview of what might be there.