Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is kinda like Skyrim meets Devil May Cry - and it's coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Dragon's Dogma is a Capcom RPG that, while not a runaway success, certainly has its fans. And I guarantee you'll be hearing from those fans in light of this news: Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this fall.

In case you missed it the first time around, or the second time (when it was re-released as Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen which included a new zone, mechanics, and all previous DLC included), or the third time (when it came to PC), here's the deal:

Dragon's Dogma mixes in a little bit of Dark Souls, a little bit of Monster Hunter, and a little bit of Devil May Cry to create a fantasy world of larger-than-life monsters that need to be tackled strategically - but also kind of in the most over-the-top way possible, too.

I'll let a trailer from when the game came to PC give you a better taste:

If you want to see this new version in action, Capcom will be streaming on Twitch starting at 3pm Pacific / 11pm BST.