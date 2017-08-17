Doctor Strange has a warning for the God of Thunder in a new international Thor: Ragnarok trailer

I love international trailers – and the one for Thor: Ragnarok is no exception. There’s colourful shouting, a couple of new clips to get stuck into and, also, – let’s face it – any chance to re-live Hulk and Thor’s bromance is fine by me. There’s even a peculiar Doctor Strange prophecy that could feed into Avengers: Infinity War…

“I sense a great change in your future,” the Sorcerer Supreme warns the God of Thunder. “Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend.” Apart from being a bit of a buzzkill at parties, Stephen Strange sure knows how to get people’s attention with vague mumbo-jumbo. Is he hinting at what’s to come in Thor: Ragnarok, or is his attention set on something bigger – and more Thanos-related – entirely?

The Japanese trailer also, strangely enough (no pun intended), focuses heavily on Valkyrie and gives us a chance to revisit some of the moments that left us starry-eyed in previous trailers: there’s Thor and Loki channelling their best Bad Boys impression; Hulk fighting a wolf (sure, why not?), and even a few dances with the Goddess of Death herself, Hela. Oh, and check out that logo. It rocks.

Watch the international Thor: Ragnarok trailer above, and if you want more on the God of Thunder’s threequel then feast your eyes on why Ragnarok sets up Avengers: Infinity War.

Images: Marvel