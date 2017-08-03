Did Game of Thrones reference The Walking Dead? These fans think so at least

Do Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead take place in the same universe? No, of course not - that's silly. But the former may have slyly referenced the latter in season 7, episode 3. When Jon Snow talks to Tyrion Lannister about the oncoming threat of the White Walkers, Tyrion responds, "Why don’t you figure out what to do about my missing fleet and murdered allies, and I’ll figure out what to do about your walking dead men." (Emphasis mine.)

Now, personally, I think it's a bit of a stretch to say it's a clear nod to one of GoT's competitors. After all, in a world where the word 'zombie' apparently does not exist, there are only so many synonyms to describe such creatures. Still, that didn't stop Twitter from freaking out just a little, and even the official Walking Dead account got in on the fun.

Tyrion, no one should ever underestimate any kind of #WalkingDead men 😵 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/grkewLd7sAJuly 31, 2017

Drew this all the way back in 2012. Freaked out a bit when #Tyrion said "walking dead men" tonight! #gameofthrones #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1Val06TEMQJuly 31, 2017

"Your Walking Dead men." I see what you did there, Tyrion. #GameOfThrones #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZtxVFGQN9aJuly 31, 2017

When Tyrion said... the walking dead #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZcSfivEZDxJuly 31, 2017

Now if someone mispronounces the name 'Carl' as 'Coorruhhrl,' that will be a clear TWD reference.

By the way, be careful as you search for more GoT news - HBO was recently the victim of a cyberattack and Game of Thrones leaks have started pouring onto the internet. As for The Walking Dead, why not watch a special thank you video from the cast and crew for sticking by them for 100 episodes?

Images: HBO