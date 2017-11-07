Destiny 2's new Faction Rally already has a hideously effective token farming method

Destiny 2's second Faction Rally event went live earlier today, and players have since discovered one of the all-time great Faction Token farming methods. You can watch the video above for a visual step-by-side of the guide, and I'll also lay out the (super easy) steps right here if you prefer a text guide.

Step 1: Go to The Winding Cove fast travel point in the European Dead Zone.

Go to The Winding Cove fast travel point in the European Dead Zone. Step 2: Enter the Lost Sector just to the north (look for a mostly vertical cave mouth surrounded by a rocky outcropping) and progress normally. It's pretty dark in that cave, so step back and jump up to get a better view if you lose your way.

Enter the Lost Sector just to the north (look for a mostly vertical cave mouth surrounded by a rocky outcropping) and progress normally. It's pretty dark in that cave, so step back and jump up to get a better view if you lose your way. Step 3: Kill the boss and open the chest. Get your standard 3 token haul.

Kill the boss and open the chest. Get your standard 3 token haul. Step 4: Jump up past the chest to the exit, then proceed out until you see "The Winding Cove" zone title appear.

Jump up past the chest to the exit, then proceed out until you see "The Winding Cove" zone title appear. Step 5: Turn around, head back to the chest, and loot it again. Repeat until you can't stand the sight of another faction token.

It takes all of 15 or 20 seconds to farm the Lost Sector chest using this method, which means you can earn enough tokens for a substantial number of reward bundles in a very brief amount of time. The only problem is that it's super boring to keep running back and forth like that. See what I meant about it being hideously effective?

Chances are good that Bungie is already working on a fix, since this delicious little bit of cheese totally wrecks the Faction Token economy the studio is taking pains to balance (ironically, this method was only made possible because Bungie tweaked how Lost Sector token awards worked from last time). Better get farming fast if you're into that sort of thing, and check out our Destiny 2 Faction Rally guide if you haven't pledged to a side yet.