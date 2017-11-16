Destiny 2 double XP weekend event starts soon - but there's a catch

Feeling a bit behind your fellow Guardians in Destiny 2? Want to power-level an alt through the game's story missions? You'll appreciate the new Clarion Call event, which offers players double XP for lootin' and shootin'. The first of these Calls is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific / 6pm GMT on Friday, November 17 and run until 10am Pacific / 6pm GMT on Monday, November 20.

There's a bit of a catch though.

This Clarion Call requires that you be part of a Clan and in a Fireteam with at least one other member of said Clan in order to receive the double XP bonus. It's also the first of many, as Bungie has said that Clarion Calls are to be a weekly event.

Not part of a Clan and don't plan to be? Don't worry, this isn't going to be a permanent requirement; Bungie writes that future Calls will be tuned so that solo players can reap the benefits as well. Still, the developer clearly likes the idea of players sorting themselves into Clans, and they're all but required for the game's most challenging content, so maybe give one a chance?

Whether you fly solo or with a wing(s made of fire)man, this is also a solid opportunity to start prepping for the first Destiny 2 DLC, Curse of Osiris. Bungie revealed a bunch of new information this week, including details of the Infinite Forest, the ability to craft Vex weapons, the return of the Heroic Strikes playlist, and just what exactly it means by "all-new Raid content".