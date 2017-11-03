Destiny 2: Xur location, weapons and armour Nov 3-17th. Should you buy the Graviton Lance?

Xur's back with gear for everyone in Destiny 2 and he's got the Graviton Lance! It's an essential purchase for reasons of extreme coolness. There's also Nezarec’s Sin for Warlocks, Young Ahamkara’s Spine for Hunters and Mask of the Quiet One for Titan.

Check out the video for more info on everything Xur's got, including prices and whether it's actually worth getting. And, don’t forget, he'll be around until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur is back on Earth this week in Winding Cove, so if you've visited him there before you'll know where to find him - up on that cliff he likes so much. If you've not been there, then fast travel to Winding Cove and head straight ahead to the big rock in front of you. Turn right when you see the road and look out for an area on the left you can get to via some green rocks. Head in and keep going until you see a green face on the left you can use them to get on the cliff above, where you'll find Xur, being all xur-y.

Should you buy the Graviton Lance

Oh God yes. If only for a firing noise that sounds it was supervised by Christopher Nolan, and all the explosions. It's a pulse rifle with a third shot that literally break space time, meaning it does more damage and basically goes forever. It'll also cause anything it kills to explode, presumably because Physics itself is so upset about the whole thing.

tl;dr - it's a pulse rifle with great range, good stability, that makes things explode and sounds like God's message notifications. Buy it.