Destiny 2: Xur location, weapons and armour Nov 24-28th. Should you buy Merciless?

Xur's here again. Bringing joy and guns to Destiny 2. This week he's got Merciless because apparently we haven't bought that enough yet. And, he's also got Lucky Pants, Mask of the Quiet One and Starfire Protocol.

Check out the video for more info on everything Xur's got, including prices and whether it's actually worth getting. And, don’t forget, he'll be around until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur's on IO at Giant’s Scar. Hit the travel point and then head straight through the doors ahead of you, follow the road to the left and then hang hard left once past the rocks. Look for a cave on the right and he'll be at the back. All tentacley and pleased to see you.

Should you buy Merciless?

I don't know. I guess? There's nothing wrong with it - it's a nice fusion rifle with some good perks - it's just... Oh God we've seen it so many times before. If, somehow, you've resisted it previously then here's the skinny: it’ll shorten charge times when you miss, and increases damage if you reload after a kill. So solid, if not life changing.