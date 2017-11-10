Destiny 2: Xur location, weapons and armour Nov 10-14th. Should you buy The Prospector?

Xur's skulking back into our Destiny 2 lives and he's got the exotic grenade launcher The Prospector this week! Or as I like to call it, the portable explosion machine. He's also got helmets for all: Foetracer, An Insurmountable Skullfort and Eye of Another World

Check out the video for more info on everything Xur's got, including prices and whether it's actually worth getting. And, don’t forget, he'll be around until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur's on Nessus this week in Watcher’s Grave so head there to get started. Once you spawn head straight ahead and around the two white pillars. You'll see him up in his tree again, slightly to the right.

Should you buy The Prospector?

If you really like making problems go away, then yes. It's a grenade launcher that can go full auto and fire at ridiculous rate. Combine that with a big magazine and some meaty splash damage and this is fantastic at clearing crowds, and obliterating bosses in super fast time. If you like something as destructive as a rocket launcher but better at closer ranges, this is a nice get.