Destiny 2 treasure chests Nov 28-Dec 5: Here's where Cayde-6's loot is in the EDZ

Guess who's back? Back again? It's Cayde-6 with another set of new loot in Destiny 2, and this week the caches are scattered around the European Dead Zone. You know the drill by now - get to the Tower Hanger, buy the maps, then start searching the EDZ for your rewards.

We've done the leg work and figured out the riddles so you don't have to. This is where you'll find all of Cayde-6's loot this week.

1. “They thought they had me dead-to-sights… backing me down this cliff. But I could see some fellow Hunters sparrowing in from the highway. Classic. So I sparked up a little Golden Gun and bought my guys some time. I know I dropped something good in that one.”

2. “Stashed plenty of loot up at the old mill in the EDZ. To scare the Dregs off, I’d throw on some old Festival of the Lost masks and make ‘em think the place was haunted.”

4. “I’ve been all around this system, seen all sorts of transports, but nothing with the resiliency of this old Golden Age rustbucket I found in the EDZ. Used it as a grab-and-go spot for years.”

5. “New lead from Hawthorne. Not really much to go on, something about a fan. I know I must have a lot of them, so if you see one down in the EDZ, maybe ask them?”