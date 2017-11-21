Destiny 2 treasure chests Nov 21-28: Here's where Cayde-6's loot is on Io

It's that point of the week when new loot arrives in Destiny 2, and this time our favourite Vanguard has mislaid his treasure caches on Io. Get yourself over to Cayde-6 in the Tower Hanger and drop some Glimmer on the maps, then start searching around Jupiter's moon.

There's some particularly rambling clues to follow this time around, but the good news is that we've figured them out so you don't have to. This is where you'll find all of Cayde-6's loot this week.

1. “OK, so, Albios’s memorial service was on Io. Sacred to Warlocks, blah blah blah. Don’t get me wrong, I liked Al - but the service ran a bit long. Ended up betting Banshee I could make a few hairy jumps high up on the Mesa. Broke both my legs, but I did it. I forget what Banshee gave me, but I know I left it in a cache up there somewhere.”

2. “Have you ever had a dream you’re in this cave full of mist and you see this amazing cache, but every time you reach to open it, a new layer of mists blocks your path? No? Am I the only one who has this dream?”

3. “So word is one of the Cabal’s drill engineers found another one of my caches. I don’t know if I did such a good job sealing it or if those dumb rhino fingers are too fat to pry it open. Anyway, it’s been spotted in some hole near that drill site. I guess Ghaul called them back before they could get into it.”

4. “You know Eris Morn, right? Creepy three-eyed old Hunter, too much foundation? Doesn’t matter. She comes in and asks me how Io was and I say, wrong Vanguard, ask Ikora; and she’s like, I was hoping that cache by the bones marked your grave; and I’m like, I’m an Exo, I left my bones behind a long time ago; and she goes, exactly. You get anything from that?”

5. “Funny thing, I know I’ve been to Io, but all the details are pretty hazy. Guess I’m getting old. I have this memory of a battle on a bridge. Vex everywhere. After crossing a bridge, we took cover to the right, and then, well, it gets fuzzy from there. Maybe worth checking out?”