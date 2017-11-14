Destiny 2 treasure chests Nov 14-21: Here's where Cayde-6's loot is on Titan

Where would we be without boxes to open in Destiny 2? Good thing Cayde-6 is so terrible at losing things - great Vanguard, terrible hoarder. Well, passible Vanguard? Vanguard. He shows up on time. Sometimes.

Anyway, he's lost all his loot on Titan this week, giving you the chance to snag some engrams if you're lucky, some celery if not. Assuming of course you can find them. First head off to see Cayde-6 in the Tower's Hangar to blow all your Glimmer on the maps, then set off finding...

Here's where you'll find all Cayde-6's loot this week.

1. “I always used Titan as a rest stop before hitting the Reef. Something about those waves. This one's right under your nose and your feet.”

2. “Getting pings on another one somewhere high up in one of those towers. From what I hear, the Fallen are using those towers as some kind of junkyard, Could be like a needle in a haystack. Good luck.”

3. "Reef Awoken are weird like that. She assured me it was a gold mine, so I went exploring. Check near some kind of generator machine thing, there should be one I haven't hit in years."

4. "Titan who gave me the lead said he stood there watching their spawning crud just repel off my cache... too scared to touch it. You aren't scared of a little Hive fungus are you?"

5. “We Exo must've had it made back in the Golden Age. Just my presence alone seems to bypass any active security measures in Arcologies.”