Destiny 2 teases a "day without Light" on Solar Eclipse Day 2017 - we see what you did there, Bungie

Destiny 2 is just around the corner. In just a little over two weeks, you'll be able to return to lose all your gear and the special powers granted to you by The Traveller while a giant rhino alien and his legion burn your home to the ground. Sounds like a good time, huh?

Whether you've already pre-ordered your copy or are just catching up, Bungie would like you to get hype one last time before the game launches on September 6. And honestly, they've come up with a pretty neat little marketing opportunity by tying in the debut of a launch trailer on Solar Eclipse Day 2017. "A day without Light" - get it?

