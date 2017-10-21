Destiny 2 seasons are coming, and they're bringing ice hockey and mic drops

Today at TwitchCon 2017, Bungie spilled the space beans on what Guardians can expect from Destiny 2's upcoming seasons. Spoiler alert: there's a sweet new Mic Drop emote.

Community manager David 'DeeJ' Dague, live game director Ryan Paradis, and senior designer Steve Dolan were on hand to reveal what was coming and confirm there are four seasons planned for the first year of Destiny 2. If you're new to Destiny (we'll assume you've been in a medically-induced coma since September) or the world of clans, these seasons change the "theme" of the gameplay and allow clans to unlock perks for completing tasks.

We got to hear more about the Dawning, the in-game winter holiday which brings ice hockey to the Tower this year. It's all fun and games until someone smashes a puck into the Eververse store. Of course there's special Dawning loot on offer too, like a beautiful exotic-tier ship that Deej referred to as a "snow angel." We saw new armor, new Ghosts - including the space-themed beauty below - and new Sparrows. We also got a glimpse at that new Mic Drop emote, which will make gloating when you've performed like a boss in the Nightfall particularly delicious.

If you're an Iron Banner fan, you'll be pleased to know things are changing with the hated token system that's currently in place. Previously, there was a lot of luck involved in exactly which rewards you received - but now Guardians can buy specific weapons and armor with their tokens and legendary shards. There are new Iron Banner armor ornaments to lust after, too - but remember, there's one more Iron Banner for players to fight through before this new system kicks in. No need to put away your angry Twitter emojis just yet.

Anyone hoping for bigger changes is probably going to have to wait for the Curse of Osiris DLC, which is the game's first actual expansion, and is due sometime this winter. Oddly, we also still don't know when Season 2 will actually start, but it's likely to kick off once all those new PC players - the game finally launches on PC on October 24 - are settled in.