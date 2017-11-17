Destiny 2 Iron Banner starts next week - it's your last chance for the Season 1 emblem

Destiny 2's next Iron Banner event will go live on November 21. It'll be the last opportunity for players to participate in the special PvP competition before the end of Season 1, and it sounds like Bungie has some changes planned for Iron Banner after Season 2 begins on December 5 (which is also when the Curse of Osiris DLC expansion will go live). This'll be the first Iron Banner for PC players as well as everybody's last chance to earn the Season 1 emblem, Shades of Radegast.

If you're wondering about why such significant changes for Iron Banner may be on the horizon in future seasons, look no further than these reactions to the first Iron Banner event. Players groaned about, in no particular order: the absence of power level differences making it feel like regular Crucible with a different announcer; poor spawn locations dropping you directly into enemy's gun sights; loot rewards being both repetitive and far too random; and the usual difficulty with getting matched solo against a well coordinated four-person team. Bungie says Iron Banner will have "new rewards and new ways to earn them" in season 2.

As for this upcoming Iron Banner event, the mode du jour is Clash, otherwise known as team deathmatch. You'll need to have completed the Red War campaign to participate, then go and speak to Lord Saladin in the Tower to start the quest. Then you can jump right in to start fighting, completing challenges, and turning in tokens for reward bundles.

Iron Banner will begin on November 21 at 1am PST / 9pm GMT, and end on November 28 at 1am PST / 9pm GMT. While you're waiting, check out some of the biggest changes coming in the Curse of Osiris DLC.