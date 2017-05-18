Destiny 2 has new weapons systems and new Supers, and they look sweeeeeet

Destiny 2 is reworking how weapons work and introducing new Super moves, Bungie announced today. While the original Destiny broke down weapon categories into Primary, Special, and Heavy, Destiny 2 will recategorize your many, many guns into Kinetic weapons, Energy weapons, and Power weapons.

That may sound like a simple switching of names, but during Bungie's gameplay reveal, we saw a character switch from an Auto Rifle to a Pulse Rifle, so weapons are also getting shifted around. Skip to about 24 minutes in to see the gameplay for yourself:

Along with switching up how weapons work and are organized in Destiny 2, Bungie is introducing new Super abilities for each class. There's the Dawnblade for Warlocks...

Which lets players float in mid-air on wings of fire as they toss out energy blades (made of fire) from their magical sword (which is also on fire).

Titans get Sentinel...

Which basically transforms you into Captain America. You get an impenetrable shield, which you can also toss into enemy's faces and bounce off of them. It looks very, very cool.

Last up are Hunters, which get Arcstrider...

Arcstrider looks very similar to Arc Blade from OG Destiny. Imbued with the power of lightning, you'll dash and dart around the battlefield, skillfully whacking enemies with a staff that you twirl and flourish with ease.

You can watch the whole Destiny 2 reveal livestream if you want to catch up on all the news. You won't have to wait long to try these new tweaks for yourself: Destiny 2 is coming September 9.