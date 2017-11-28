Destiny 2 free trial: campaign missions, PvP, and more stuff you can try right now

Destiny 2 has a free trial and it's a pretty big one, too. Bungie started welcoming free players across all supported platforms today, giving folks a substantial taste of the game across two planets full of single-player and cooperative battle, as well as a whole playlist worth of PvP to try out. After that XP-rate debacle last week, Destiny 2 could use all the good cheer and fresh faces it can get.

How much of the campaign can I play in the Destiny 2 free trial?

You can play a nicely sized chunk of the Destiny 2 campaign via the free trial. Though you can't advance past character level 7, you will be able to play through the early campaign missions and adventures that take place on both Earth and Titan. That should be enough to keep you busy for at least a few hours.

Can I play PvP in the Destiny 2 free trial?

Yep! The Quickplay Crucible playlist will be available to all free trial players. You will have a slight disadvantage competing against higher-leveled players, since some of your abilities will still be locked at level 7, but they aren't as big of a deal in Destiny 2 as they were in the first game. It's all about shooting well and playing as a team.

Can I play the Destiny 2 free trial with a group?

For sure! You can even join a clan if you want to play along with a group of like-minded players.

Will my progress transfer over to the full version of Destiny 2?

It will indeed. All of your XP, weapons, and sweet, sweet shaders will be waiting for you on the other side of the Destiny 2 paywall if you decide to upgrade.

If you want to make the most of your early career as a Guardian, make sure you read through our Destiny 2 walkthrough.