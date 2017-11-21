DEAL ALERT: Xbox One S 1TB Assassins Creed Bundle with Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA 18 and one month of Xbox Live for £229

The Black Friday gaming deals are starting and here's a great Xbox One S 1TB bundle to get you started. Most bundles only ever include a 500BG console so getting a full terabyte, as well as Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA 18 and some free Live is a steal.

Xbox One S 1TB Assassins Creed Bundle with Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA 18 and one month of Xbox Live: There aren't many one terabyte Xbox One S bundles out there so that makes this a little bit special. Not to mention there's Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA 18 and a free month of Xbox Live thrown in, all for only £229 from Tesco.

Just in case you weren't sure Assassin's Creed Origins is really good, as is FIFA 18 and Rainbow Six Siege (which, by the way, has 2.3 million players so quite popular). That, along with the extra storage and some free Xbox Live means this isn't a bad little deal.