Darth Vader actor cast in the Han Solo movie but probably *isn't* playing the iconic baddie

The Han Solo movie has a whole bunch of interesting cast choices and goings-on behind the scenes (to put it mildly). To add to the intrigue, the actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars: Rogue One has just been cast… except he probably, almost definitely, isn’t going to be playing the Sith Lord.

MakingStarWars has reported that actor Spencer Wilding, the man under the mask in Rogue One, has cancelled his appearance at fandomfest to go and film scenes for the Han Solo movie. At first glance, that’s certainly… interesting. And shows that Ron Howard is moving at some speed to get any changes made to the finished product.

Don’t go expecting Vader to show up in pursuit of Han Solo anytime soon, though. Not only do sources indicate he won’t be playing Vader, Wilding has previous when it comes to playing weird and wonderful characters. His most famous role came as the alien guard who steals Star Lord’s headphones in Guardians of the Galaxy but his appearances are as varied as playing one of the White Walkers in Game of Thrones (all the way back in episode one!) and a handful of creepy creatures on Doctor Who.

With a CV that colourful, Wilding is sure to blend in as a big, imposing alien or as comedic foil in a scene with Han. His 6’6 frame would lend itself quite nicely to a Wookiee. Just saying…

At the very least it hints that the Han Solo movie – whilst not including the Big Bad – will explore a few more alien-infested corners of the Star Wars galaxy, which is almost as good.

