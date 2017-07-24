Dany and Jon finally meet in the preview for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3

It’s not often that an episode title alone makes you shiver in anticipation but the third instalment of Game of Thrones season 7 – Queen’s Justice – will do just that. The preview sees Cersei, Dany, and Sansa all making moves – including one meeting in particular that’s been wanted by fans since the very beginning…

The teaser for next week kicks off with Daenerys making a concrete declaration of her intentions, in case you weren’t sure from her awkward Varys conversation from Game of Thrones season 7, episode 2, that she’s as determined as ever to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Of course, sitting on the Iron Throne is easier said than done, and the ruler whose butt is firmly in that seat, Cersei, isn’t going to let it go without a fight. The King’s Landing-related action this week seems to stem from Euron swaggering (seriously, is that his one mode of walking?) through the streets of King’s Landing and waltzing into the throne, probably to drop off that gift. He’s dragging something behind him, parading it through the streets. Yeah, it’s Ellaria and Yara - most likely to be the subject of the Queen’s Justice. Ominously, the royal executioner in King’s Landing, Ser Ilyn Payne, is known as… yeah, you guessed it, the Queen’s Justice. Oh. Dear.

This all goes without mentioning the red-caped Lannister army doing battle with another large force. That’ll be the Unsullied army invading Casterly Rock, then. And, of course, it would be amiss of me not to mention the big one. Dany and Jon coming face-to-face for the very first time. It’s just as epic as you’d expect – and Dany is looking every bit the ruling queen… How will Jon and Ser Davos react to seeing Melisandre again, by her side? It’s all going to be as awkward as a dinner party with Randyll Tarly...

Images: HBO