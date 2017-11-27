Daaaaang - get a full year of PS Plus for less than a 6-month sub

Let's be honest: when Sony announced there would be a price hike for PS Plus, we all groaned. Well quit that moanin' and groanin', because Cyber Monday is your chance to get a full 12 months of PS Plus for $39.99 on Amazon. Or if you're in the UK, you can grab 12 months of PS Plus for £36.85 on Amazon.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription $39.99 (was $59.99): Just got a sweet new multiplayer PS4 game? You'll need PS Plus to log on and play with your friends. The service also includes free games for PS4, PS3, and Vita every month, as well as discounts in the PSN store. Get it through Amazon for 33% off the usual price.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription £36.85 (was £49.99): Ditto for you, EU friends. Get your sub through Amazon for more than 25% off the usual price.

Usually, a year of Sony's subscription (which gets you access to online multiplayer on PS4) would cost you a hefty $59.99 (£49.99 in the UK), or a three-month increment would cost you $24.99 (or £19.99 UK). That means that not only is this deal cheaper than a yearly renewal, it's more affordable than half the time. If you look at it that way, you're basically doubling your investment for less money. Sounds like a win to us!

