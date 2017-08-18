Create your own original It artwork to win the ultimate Stephen King fan experience

Grab your pen, paper, paintbrush or other miscellaneous piece of kit (yes, even ink-filled balloons) and get ready to prove your artistic mettle for a shot at winning a prize that – no clowning around – is an absolute essential experience for any fan of Stephen King’s It.

For Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram users, it’s as easy as uploading your original piece of artwork accompanied by the hashtag #ITFanArtUK.

For you fine Facebook folk, head on over to GamesRadar+ or Total Film’s official pages, find the contest announcement (direct links above) and comment on the post with both the above hashtag and your artwork. Simple!

Want to check out all the amazing entries? You can do that here.

But enough chit-chat, you want to know what the prize is, right? Stephen King fans, start rubbing your hands in glee, and look no further than, uhh, below:

The prize

The lucky winner, chosen by director Andy Muschietti, will win an incredible ‘Derry experience’ trip for two to Bangor, Maine for an exclusive It tour, visiting some of the central locations King was inspired by when writing It and other famous novels, as well as a pass by the home of the undisputed Master of Horror himself!

Experience the darkness unfolding in the fictional town of Derry, Maine – King’s terrifying portrayal of the city of Bangor, in America’s north eastern state. You’ll find some of Maine’s signature attractions there, but it’s Derry’s unique terrors that will truly leave an impression.

Step into the pages of King’s novel and director Andy Muschietti’s film, by visiting some of the favorite haunts of the story’s monstrous villain – Pennywise the Dancing Clown – including the Standpipe, the Birdbath, the Barrens, and the terrifying storm drains. You’ll also visit other instantly recognizable locations from King’s work, including the infamous ‘pet cemetery’, and then pass by the home of the undisputed Master of Horror.

Next, you’ll enjoy a private dinner at The Oriental Jade restaurant and an exclusive midnight screening of It at the Strand Cinema in Skowhagen, one of best-known haunted buildings in the US!

Your guide for this incredible event is Stuart Tinker, a leading expert on Stephen King, who has been offering tours themed to the author’s work for over 18 years. For any fan of Stephen King, It and The Derry Experience are not to be missed!

Definitely read the T&Cs below or check them out in full here - we wouldn’t want your artwork to go down the drain now, would we?

If you want more to whet your appetite then check out the first trailer for It here . And if you don’t fancy sleeping tonight (or ever again, really) then you’ll be pleased to know that Pennywise’s smile is just as creepy as ever in this brand-new image.

Terms and conditions

The contest is open from August 18, 2017 until midnight (BST) on September 15, 2017. The winner will be chosen by director Andy Muschietti and announced by September 25, 2017.

Prizes are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

Entrants must submit original art that follow the provided brief. No copyrighted material may be used. Not complying to these conditions might result in exclusion from the contest. By entering the competition, you give Warner Bros. Pictures and GamesRadar+/Total Film exclusive right to use your work non-commercially to promote the film.

We reserve the right to ask the winning entrant to modify their final work.

Limit one entry per person and per day per social-media platform, provided that each entry must include a materially different piece of artwork (as determined by sponsor in its sole discretion).

The contents of your entry do not reflect the opinion of Warner Bros. Pictures. Responsibility for the information and views expressed in the artwork lies entirely with the author(s).

It releases in UK cinemas September 8, 2017.

Images: Warner Bros.