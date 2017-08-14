Check out Call Of Duty: WW2's War Mode for yourself on August 25

Stand to attention soldier, and prepare for the start of Call of Duty: WW2's private multiplayer beta. PS4 players can storm the battlefield on August 25, while Xbox fans will have to wait until September 1. As a reminder, you'll need to have pre-ordered physically or digitally for access.

"This test of the Private Multiplayer Beta will feature an introduction to a portion of the player’s soldier progression and the underlying foundation of Divisions," says developer Sledgehammer Games. Divisions replaces the previous Pick 10 Create-A-Class system and will feature the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division.

The beta will also give you access to all sorts of vintage-flavored violence, including three multiplayer maps (Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar) and three modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint). You'll also get a chance to check out the brand new War Mode with 'Operation Breakout'.

"War, developed in partnership with our friends at Raven Software, is a new way to play Call of Duty Multiplayer in an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France," adds Sledgehammer.

What won't we see? The social experience part of the game called Headquarters, any supply drops and loot, or the competitive features that will feature in the final game. Basically, just because you don't find a "Harry Styles in Dunkirk" Easter egg in the beta, that doesn't definitely mean one won't be in the final game.

Call of Duty: WW2 will be released on November 3 for PS4, Windows PC and Xbox One.