Calling all Jedi, get your own Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 for $50 off

Everyone wants there own R2-D2 following them around bleeping and blooping. Even Darth Vader probably can't help but crack a smile (not that you'd ever know) when he sees the little guy trundling around. Thanks to Black Friday you can grab one of your very own for $50 off the usual price. Act quick and you can also claim a free Star Wars Force Band from Amazon that will let you control R2-D2 with gestures.

Sphero's R2-D2 connects to your phone so you can drive him around. He also connects with other Sphero App-Enabled Droids and - and I promise this isn't some nerd hallucination - will even react if you let him watch Star Wars movies with you. You can also use the app to explore holographic maps of the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan’s House, and immerse yourself in the Star Wars galaxy.

