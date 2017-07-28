Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is standalone on Xbox One, just in time for more prop hunt

You don't need to buy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to play Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Remastered anymore. It's available on its own for $39.99 / £34.99 on Xbox One and PC, arriving a month after the standalone version of Modern Warfare Remastered first became available on PS4.

Stay frosty.Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered is available now on-disc and digital download for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/vaTGKI2PX6July 27, 2017

The double XP Beachcomber Prop Hunt event makes it a doubly good time to jump in. Pose as beach balls and toy buckets as the other team tries to hunt down all the out-of-place players, then trade places and sharpen your Sherlockian powers of observation.

Beachcomber Prop Hunt makes its hilarious return to #MWRemastered + 2XP & 2DC tomorrow.Get that Share button ready. #CODDaysofSummer pic.twitter.com/pV9sPbaM9AJuly 27, 2017

