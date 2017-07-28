Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is standalone on Xbox One, just in time for more prop hunt

By News 

TODO alt text

You don't need to buy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to play Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Remastered anymore. It's available on its own for $39.99 / £34.99 on Xbox One and PC, arriving a month after the standalone version of Modern Warfare Remastered first became available on PS4.

The double XP Beachcomber Prop Hunt event makes it a doubly good time to jump in. Pose as beach balls and toy buckets as the other team tries to hunt down all the out-of-place players, then trade places and sharpen your Sherlockian powers of observation. 

Once you're done reveling in Modern Warfare's glory days, catch up on the future (past?) of CoD with our Call of Duty: WW2 info article.