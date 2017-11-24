Overwatch GOTY Edition and *all* of WoW both for 50% off - Blizzard fans, get 'em while they're hot

In the games industry, Blizzard is a juggernaut. And fittingly, they have some of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen on excellent games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. The GOTY version of the hero shooter is $30 from Amazon (PS4 and PC) and the Blizzard store, while one of the world's biggest MMOs is $10 on Amazon and its latest expansion is $25 on Amazon.
Overwatch: There's no way you haven't heard about Overwatch by now. The game practically defined the "hero shooter" genre and is by all means a massive success. This GOTY edition contains 10 Bonus Loot Boxes with cosmetic goodies for your Overwatch heroes, Origin skins for five Overwatch heroes, a Baby Winston pet to claim in World of Warcraft, instant unlock of Tracer in Heroes of the Storm, and more. Get a Game of the Year Edition PS4 code for $30 from Amazon.
World of Warcraft: One of the world's biggest and longest-running MMORPGs, World of Warcraft boasts a massive community and epic characters fighting against world-ending threats. Get the base game and every expansion up to (but not including) Legion for just $10 from Amazon.
World of Warcraft: Legion: Almost unanimously hailed as one of the best expansions ever added to WoW, Legion adds the new Demon Hunter class and sees the return of fan-favorite anti-hero, Illidan. It's real good, and you can get Legion for just $25 (50% off) from Amazon.
Overwatch and World of Warcraft are both better with friends, and these prices present an excellent opportunity to get someone caught up on the cheap. But if they (or you) need a new machine to play them on, might I suggest taking a look at our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals?