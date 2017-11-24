Overwatch GOTY Edition and *all* of WoW both for 50% off - Blizzard fans, get 'em while they're hot

In the games industry, Blizzard is a juggernaut. And fittingly, they have some of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen on excellent games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. The GOTY version of the hero shooter is $30 from Amazon (PS4 and PC) and the Blizzard store, while one of the world's biggest MMOs is $10 on Amazon and its latest expansion is $25 on Amazon.

Overwatch: There's no way you haven't heard about Overwatch by now. The game practically defined the "hero shooter" genre and is by all means a massive success. This GOTY edition contains 10 Bonus Loot Boxes with cosmetic goodies for your Overwatch heroes, Origin skins for five Overwatch heroes, a Baby Winston pet to claim in World of Warcraft, instant unlock of Tracer in Heroes of the Storm, and more. Get a Game of the Year Edition PS4 code for $30 from Amazon.

Overwatch and World of Warcraft are both better with friends, and these prices present an excellent opportunity to get someone caught up on the cheap. But if they (or you) need a new machine to play them on, might I suggest taking a look at our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals?