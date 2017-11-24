Black Friday means you can get the Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey bundle for less than £280 while stocks last

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deals with Rayman and LEGO Worlds are awesome, but what you really want is an incredibly fantastic deal on a Switch and one of its top games - aka Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey. Well, Amazon has heard your cries and has cut the price on the awesome special edition Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle. It's usual RRP is £329, so you're saving £50 on this deal from Amazon right now as the whole bundle is just £279.99.

That's not only a fantastic deal due to the game you're getting, but it's also the lowest deal price we've seen on a Switch yet. Previously the gong for best Switch deal went to GAME for it's neon Nintendo Switch with LEGO Worlds and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition offer at £289.99 - which you can imagine flew off the digital shelves as fast as Mario on shining star power. For more offers, check out our best Black Friday gaming deals.