BioShock is 10 and we're all so old, but at least we can distract ourselves with this 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

BioShock is still such an iconic game - the Little Sisters, the Art Deco style, the unforgettable plot twist - that it's hard to believe it's been a whole damn decade since we first went to Rapture. Publisher 2K is doing a few things to mark the occasion: a party at the upcoming Seattle gaming event PAX West, a new YouTube channel, and a $200 BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition that makes other special editions look like Happy Meals.

For your cash, you get all three remastered BioShock games (BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite), all the various bits of DLC, and an 11" collectible Big Daddy and Little Sister statue. It lights up, the drill moves, and it speaks lines of dialogue from the game. We might never get another BioShock game, but at least you can relive moments from the games while sat at work forever more. Or until Steve in accounting complains and has you fired.

You can pre-order the Anniversary Collector’s Edition now at the 2K Store or at GameStop, and it's available in PS4 and Xbox One flavors. If you don't have $200 in Rapture dollars lying around, then keep an eye out: 2K is promising retailers will be having their own anniversary deals for the BioShock Collection.

As for Ken Levine, one of the driving creative forces behind BioShock? He's fielding fan congratulations on the anniversary on social media and hinting at his next project: a top secret game from his new studio Ghost Story Games.