"Better than Empire" – The first (spoiler-free) Star Wars: The Last Jedi reactions are here

Your heart is beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? Make no mistake, Christmas is all well and good – but it’s got nothing on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi release week. To whet your appetite, here are some of the first reactions from the lucky few who attended the world premiere late last week and don’t worry, we’ve kept it spoiler-free. I hate them all so, so much.

Better than Empire Strikes Back?!

If you’re not already excited, then check out these reactions to how they fit in personal Star Wars rankings. They range from the greatest Star Wars movie ever (OMG!), to better than Empire Strikes back to the exceptional, but not quite as good as Empire. Still, that’s some compliment.

Get ready for shocks...

No spoilers here, don’t worry. But you’ve been warned to prepare yourself. Avoid all chatter (other than this article, obvs) about what you’re going to see, because the early signs are that this is going to be off the charts.

Any outstanding performances?

While dissections of how well everyone comes across in The Last Jedi is best left for a time far, far away, there is already some early buzz around a few of the major players. Rian Johnson, especially – no wonder he’s been given another three movies to play with! – and Mark Hamill (who apparently gives his best ever Luke Skywalker performance) are the ones in the spotlight so far.

A Rose by any other name...

Away from the actual movie, Star Wars Battlefront 2 actress Janina Gavankar captured a wonderful moment between Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran. Tran, the newcomer to the pop-culture behemoth, was a bit overwhelmed by it all. But, in a moment to warm even the coldest of hearts, Daisy Ridley was there to help her every step of the way.

The stars came out to play...

It wasn’t just a few journalists jotting notes down in a half-empty cinema. Oh no. A galaxy of stars walked down the red carpet, including some of those under Disney’s ever-increasing umbrella in Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Star Wars: Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk.

For more Star Wars: The Last Jedi content to tide you over until release day, take a look at what Mark Hamill thinks is one of the movie’s most important lines and, if you can stomach mild-to-medium spoilers, check out this Star Wars teaser.

