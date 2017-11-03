Be the D.Va you always wanted to be with Razer's new Overwatch headset

Gamer gear specialist Razer is releasing a new line of Overwatch themed accessories just in time for Blizzcon, including this spot on D.Va headset. D.Va, AKA Hana Song, was professional gamer before she became a mech operator, so it shouldn't be a surprise that her signature headset made it into the line-up.

Ready for some numbers? The analog on-ear headset with integrated mic has a frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz, 40 mm drivers, with Neodymium magnets and the set weighs 322g.

Along with the headset there's also a "tournament-grade" D.Va Razer Abyssus Elite gaming mouse; and a D.Va Razer Goliathus Medium Speed mouse mat. The headset will cost $79.99 and be available later this year from the Razer Store, the gaming mouse and mat will be available today.

"Since launching over a year ago, Overwatch has become a worldwide phenomenon and so has the love and affection for Blizzard’s beloved character, D.Va," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "She’s a gamer through and through and plays to win. When the idea to have a character-specific suite of products came up, the decision was 'easy mode.'"

The product line was announced right as Blizzcon 2017 started in Anaheim, California, so expect plenty more news about Overwatch, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft from the show.

It's been a busy week for Razer too. The company just announced its first ever smartphone, which packs serious visual and audio specs. You can read more about that here.