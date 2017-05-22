Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to be in Terminator… 6? We're up to 6 now, right?

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back… in the James Cameron-produced, Tim Miller-directed Terminator 6. Yup, it turns out that not even the critical flop that was Terminator: Genisys can kill the long-running sci-fi franchise about killer robots from the future.

The Hollywood star turned governor turned Hollywood star again told ScreenDaily during a recent interview that he has signed on with Cameron's Terminator sequel, which was revealed earlier this year. There are no details regarding the plot, but hopefully with Cameron shepherding the film and Deadpool's Tim Miller behind the camera, it'll be an improvement over the last few movies.

Of course, Cameron also gave his seal of approval to Genisys, so… *waves hand* eh. Who knows. It'd be nice to have something match the excellence of Terminator 2: Judgment Day by now.

Images: Tristar