All the winners of The Game Awards, including its Game of the Year The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

After orchestra music, new trailers, and the odd awkward moment - #fucktheoscars, anyone? - we finally have the full list of winners for The Game Awards 2017. No one will be surprised to hear that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took home the biggie, Game of the Year, as well as Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Game Direction. But plenty of studios had reasons to celebrate. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice took home three awards, Best Audio, Best Performance, and Games For Impact, while Cuphead grabbed Best Independent Game, Best Indie Debut Game, and Best Art Direction.

The Game Awards 2017 also recognized the incredible contribution that Carol Shaw has made to games with the Industry Icon Award. She created the first commercially released video game designed by a woman with Tic-Tac-Toe, and went on to create the hit game River Raid, for Activision in 1983.

You can check out a full list of winners below. Afterwards, make sure you watch the new trailers for Death Stranding - complete with a throat baby - and the new game from Firewatch developer called In The Valley of the Gods. There's also good news for Soul Calibur fans and anyone who wanted more Zelda, but on a motorcycle. Then head over to our 8 must-see things from The Game Awards 2017 for some swearing, and even more gaming goodness.

Game Of The Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Action Game: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Roleplaying Game: Persona 5

Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2

Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey

Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7

Best Esports Game: Overwatch

Most Anticipated Game: The Last Of Us Part 2

Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch

Best Independent Game: Cuphead

Best Indie Debut Game: Cuphead

Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley 2

Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Returns

Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7

Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Art Direction: Cuphead

Best Multiplayer: (Unlisted at this time)

Best Score/Music: NieR: Automata

Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Student Game Award: Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

Chinese Fan Game Award: jx3 HD

Trending Gamer: Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Best Esports Player: Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Best Esports Team: Cloud 9