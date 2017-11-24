ALERT: The SNES Mini is back in stock at the Nintendo Store for Black Friday, at £79.99. Waste no time! Go go go!

Let's waste no time here, because let's face it, there might not be much left before these sell out all over again. Nintendo has restocked the excellent SNES Mini classic console at the official UK Nintendo store. It's a marvelous machine, and if you have the slightest interest in Nintendo, retro gaming, or just really, really bloody good 2D game design and MIDI soundtracks, you are going to want to snap one up, whether you've been tapping your foot waiting for a restock or not. And unlike the original release of the machine, this one comes with an actual plug! Truly, Black Friday is a time of blessings.

How do you get one? Just look below.

No word yet on whether the Nintendo US store will be getting more stock for Black Friday, but we'll keep you posted.

And if you're looking for more Nintendo-related Black Friday wonderment, do check out our Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals hub, which is being updated with all the brightest and best buys on a 24/7 basis.