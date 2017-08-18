Aarrr wgh ggwaaah! That's Wookiee speak for "check out this set pic of the Han Solo movie"

Ron Howard sure likes his behind-the-scenes pics. Since he was signed on as the replacement director for the (still untitled) Han Solo movie, he's tweeted out everything from what is definitely, maybe Lando's wardrobe to water bottles and street signs. This week, we can see him cracking a smile as he reviews footage starring everyone's favorite walking carpet, Chewbacca.

Looks like I was clearly enjoying this close up performance today on the set. #UntitledHanSoloMovie #chewbacca pic.twitter.com/yw9F0ZmiTlAugust 17, 2017

There's really not much to be said here, sadly. We knew Chewie would feature heavily in the Han Solo movie's plot - the duo is one of the most iconic and well-recognized friendships in all of cinema after all - and even zooming in and looking at all the little details, I don't see anything that could... wait a minute... enhance!!

Are those… Disney Infinity figures of Han and Chewie on Howard's desk? Oh suuuure, Disney, go ahead and cancel those wonderful figures for the rest of us and keep 'em all for yourself. I see how it is. You're a real lucky duck, Ron Howard. May the Force be with you.