A major character in Game of Thrones season 7 "knows he’s going to die"

Death is part and parcel of the trials and tribulations in Westeros. Game of Thrones season 7 has already chucked a few fatalities our way – and it sounds like things won’t end there. In a surprisingly candid interview, one major Thrones player is very, very certain their character is going to die and they really want to go out in a blaze of glory.

“He knows his time is spare. He knows he’s going to die at some point,” Pilou Asbaek, better known as grand entrance extraordinaire Euron Greyjoy, tells Variety, “And if you ask me, it’s probably going to be spectacular.”

If Euron really is on borrowed time, Asbaek wants everyone to know he’s enjoying every second of it: “I’m completely free in Euron. I don’t feel any restrictions. With Euron, it’s like, ‘let’s do more crazy eyes, more manic, more violent, and fierce.”

His f-the-world persona, which has come in leaps and bounds in this season, means he’s lax about his seemingly inevitable demise – and that attitude comes from a certain sporting megastar, “I said, ‘Guys, we’ve established Euron. Now let’s show a guy who doesn’t give a shit. Let’s just show a guy who walk in and goes, ‘Fuck all of you. I want the power. And none of you can do anything about it, because I am the best.’ I wanted to be Conor McGregor.”

Euron Greyjoy, we hardly knew ye – and now we don’t want you to go. Keep on crushing it. Literally. With ships.

Image: HBO