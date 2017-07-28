“A force of insidious evil” – Reviews for The Emoji Movie are about as brutal as you’d expect

A movie about Emojis. A movie about Emojis. The Emoji Movie was hardly going to be 2001: A Space Odyssey but the ultimate movie to reflect the world we live in has turned out to be soul-crushingly bad. Who’d have guessed it? The reviews say it better than any emoji ever could.

“The whole thing remains nakedly idiotic. To add to the pain and despair of the experience, The Emoji Movie is preceded by a short, ‘Puppy,’ featuring the characters from the Hotel Transylvania animated movies. It is also idiotic.”

"Misguided and nonsensical" - IGN (4.5/10)

“But as The Emoji Movie goes on, the film reveals itself to be just as misguided and nonsensical an endeavor as many assumed it would be when it was originally announced.”

“Dumb, flat, goofy, and obvious” – Variety

“The emojis in The Emoji Movie said more before they opened their mouths.”

“A big thumbs down” – The Guardian (1/5)

“The Emoji Movie is a force of insidious evil, a film that feels as if it was dashed off by an uninspired advertising executive.”

And a roundup of the very best put-downs from other reviews

The Emoji Movie reviews are coming out. They are what you'd expect. And then some. Here's a sample. pic.twitter.com/P7Dwjh5MLG27 July 2017

Of course, that led to people wishing death on emojis

Best Ending of #EmojiMovie pic.twitter.com/wjGNvY7B5y27 July 2017

I mean, what were we expecting?

The Emoji Movie sucks? How did they screw it up?!July 27, 2017

A part of me secretly hoped that The Emoji Movie was a deeply emotional analysis of our over-reliance on modern culture.Probably not.July 27, 2017

Even Metacritic has no remorse

The emoji movie has an 8 on metacriticeightout of one hundredJuly 27, 2017

Are we out of touch? No, it's the children who are wrong

*Emoji Movie ends* me: "That was the worst thing I've ever seen"child behind me: "You idiot, that was the best movie of all time"July 28, 2017

Images: Sony