5 reasons Black Friday is the time to try virtual reality

Let's be real for a second: virtual reality is not a cheap way to get your gaming thrills. There's a reason so many super nerds and game makers are excited about it though, and Black Friday deals are the perfect way to grab a set up for a great discount. We've picked out five of the best to get you ready for the future. Once you're done, head over to our list of the overall best Black Friday gaming deals.

Oculus Rift + Touch VR System: This is the lowest price yet for the full Oculus set up, and a further $50 off its recent price drop. Get all the hardware plus the games Robo Recall, Lucky's Tale, Dragon Front, Quill, Medium, Dead & Buried, and Toybox.

PlayStation VR with Skyrim bundle for $349.99 (was $449.99): This is the VR game to get if you want to have total immersion for hours and hours, and this bundle from GameStop has everything you need to play. Well, except a PS4.

PS VR GT Sport bundle for $299 (was $399.99) : Skyrim not your thing? No problem. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with the vital PlayStation camera, and a copy of GT Sport from Amazon.

Lenovo Legion Y720 Gaming Laptop + Lenovo Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers, $1198 (was $1598) Hmm, to get a gaming laptop or a VR headset... why not both? This bundle combines a powerful Lenovo Legion Y720 with i7-7700HQ CPU, Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics, and a 256GB SSD with a mixed reality headset and motion controllers, all for $400 off at Microsoft.

Samsung Gear VR and controller: Got a Samsung phone? This headset will let you try out the virtual future at the rock bottom price of $89.99, down from $129.99

Main image courtesy of Ready Player One from Warner Bros.