10 copies of Andy Weir's Artemis to be won

Andy Weir's debut novel The Martian was brought to the big screen by Ridley Scott in 2015.

Now he follows up that best-seller with Artemis, switching location from Mars to the Moon. It's the tale of Jazz Bashara, a smuggler struggling to survive in the first lunar city. Offered a chance to make more money, she finds herself planning a crime in 1/6th gravity...

Artemis is published 14 November by Ebury Publishing. We have 10 copies to be won - 5 of which are signed by Andy Weir himself!

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this brain-teaser: